Bhopal: Illegal constructions being demolished for Kolar 6-lane project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration continued to demolish constructions for Kolar 6-lane project after putting red marks on shops, boundary wall. Around 16 kilometer road is being constructed from Kolar-Trisection to Gol-Chowraha through Chuna Bhatti.

SDM Kshitiz Sharma said, “Demolition is being carried on after red marks put on construction. We are monitoring the demolition. Construction of the road has to be completed within time limit before November-December.”

Ravindra Yati, mayor-in-council (MiC) said, “portion of the mainly shops which were constructed on main road are being demolished. If any private property is coming in purview of road construction, Floor-Area-Ratio (FAR) will be given so it will not be any loss.”

Recently, collector Asheesh Singh had instructed to put red mark on illegal construction on government land and speed up construction of 6-lane road. After, construction work got momentum.