Shocking video from MP: 'Let them die, we do not have enough staff', cop refuses to help Morena firing victims

The video was reportedly shot at Sihonia police station. The complainant can be heard asking a police officer sitting on the bike, “Should we let them die?”, to which the officer replies, “Let them.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video of Morena shootout has surfaced on social media, where a cop allegedly refused to help the family members of the six killed in the firing, citing "staff shortage".,

“This is not a big police station and neither do we have a staff of 50 people. Let the people die, we do not have enough staff,” a cop can be heard saying in the video.

The video was reportedly shot at Sihonia police station. The complainant can be heard asking a police officer sitting on the bike, “Should we let them die?”, to which the officer replies, “Let them.”

The complainant then says, “It’s been an hour.” The officer replied, “So what? This is morning time. We do not have 50 people here, it's barely 10 of us.”

2 held, 7 on run

Two accused have been arrested in the matter so far while seven including the main accused are still absconding. Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on them.

The family members of the deceased have to raze off the houses of the accused. They have also demanded Rs 5 lakh for the marriage of their girls.

Although, police have agreed to allow them arms licence for security reasons.

Police reached site after an hour

Notably on Friday morning, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead by a group of men in Morena over 10-year-old land dispute that turned into a revenge.

The police force gathered long after the incident and reached the village after an hour.

