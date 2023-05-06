MP: Police allow arms licence to family of six killed in Morena shootout

A screenshot from the incident's video |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A day after six of a family were shot dead in Morena, the police and administration has agreed to their family members' demand of allowing them the arms licence on Saturday.

On Friday, the accused Dheer Singh, along with his aides, attacked the residence of his rival Gajendra Singh over 10-year-old land dispute. In the incident, six people of Gajendra Singh's clan.

Following this, Gajendra Singh's family members had demanded police protection and arms licence for security reasons. It's only after the police agreed to their demand, they cremated the bodies of the six deceased.

Six of a family shot dead in #Morena over long pending land dispute; 2 critical. The dispute dates back to 2013, when the two families entered into a quarrel over dumping waste on the wasteland#madhyapradeshnews pic.twitter.com/5eEaPDvk31 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 5, 2023

The incident was reported at Lepa village of Sihonia police station area. In the video, some aides of Dheer Singh can be seen thrashing family members of Gajendra Singh's family with sticks as women continued to plead for help. The video further shows the supporters of the accused firing shots on the victim's family, killing three men and three women of his clan.