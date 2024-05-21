Bhopal: Woman’s Second Theft Bid At Advocate’s House Lands Her In Jail | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged woman, who sneaked into the house of an advocate on Sunday for the second time with an intention of theft, was caught red-handed, the police said. The woman was produced in the court on Monday and sent to jail. The accused, identified as Razia Khan, a resident of Aishbagh, committed thefts in old city areas with her six-member gang.

As per Teela Jamalpura police, the complainant, Khalid Ali (28) an advocate, a resident of housing board colony told police that on April 23, a woman had sneaked into the house in broad daylight and made away with Rs 80,000 cash and a silver ring. The woman’s act was caught on CCTV cameras.

On Sunday, the woman again sneaked into the house but was caught red-handed by Ali and his family members while stealing cash, said police. Ali filmed a video of the woman, in which she admitted to committing thefts in the old city areas with her gang, which included two other women and three men, police further said. In the video, the woman is seen pleading with the advocate not to hand her over to the police and even offering Rs 40,000 for the same. Ali, however, handed her over to the police.