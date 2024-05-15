Misrod Minor Girl Rape Case: Now, Victim’s Mother Accuses Doctors Of Intimidating Girl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the owner of a private school in Misrod was arrested for allegedly violating a Class 2 girl in the school-run hostel a fortnight ago, the mother of the survivor girl has levelled serious allegations on the doctors who had conducted her medical test. As per Bhopal police spokesperson, the woman approached the Commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra, seeking action against the doctors too.

The owner of the school, Miniraj Modi, was arrested on Saturday late night, along with a police constable Prakash Rajput who allegedly mounted pressure on the girl’s mother to withdraw the police complaint. As per sources at the Bhopal police, the mother of the girl alleged on Wednesday that when he went to the JP hospital on May 2 for her daughter’s medical examination for the third time, the doctors who carried out the test intimidated her.

The woman has said that when her daughter came out of the room she was weeping and on being asked the girl purportedly told her that the doctors were passing lewd comments at her, with regard to her private parts. She also sought assurance from her mother that she will never take her to the doctors again. Box-1: SI Rajput to be released from jail soon: ACP (Misrod) Misrod area’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul told Free Press that SI Prakash Rajput, who had been sent to the jail on Tuesday, has applied for a bail, and will be released on Thursday.

Police clueless about other two accused

The police are still clueless about the other two men, who were there with key accused Modi when he sexually assaulted the girl. DCP (Zone-2), Shraddha Tiwari investigation is underway. .