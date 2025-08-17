‘Development Model Should Be Eco-Centric, Not Human-Centric’: Says K N Govindacharya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The development model should be eco-centric rather than human-centric to achieve three fundamental goals – the pursuit of happiness, sustainable development and peace for the world,’ K N Govindacharya, veteran thinker, social activist, and advocate of nature-centric development said.

Govindacharya emphasised that human activities have caused large-scale environmental destruction, leading to consequences such as landslides, cloudbursts and other disasters.

He noted that the rise in abnormal climate patterns, increasing consumerism and the dominance of commercialisation have created a situation of tension, competition and neo-colonialism. ‘Therefore, our ideas, policies and development models must be eco-centric. We must work to conserve Jal (water), Zameen (land), Janwar (animals) and Jungle (forests),’ he said.

Highlighting the alarming state of natural resources, Govindacharya said that while the country once had around 15k rivers, around 5k of them have dried up. Forest cover has reduced to nearly 15–22 per cent, whereas it should be around 33 per cent.

He stressed the need for reforms in agriculture to ensure pure food and clean air. ‘We must adopt multi-crop, mixed-crop and decentralised farming instead of resource-intensive methods. Excessive pesticide use pollutes groundwater and grass, forcing herbivorous animals to leave the ecosystem, followed by carnivores, which disrupts the entire food cycle. Plantation drives alone are not enough, we must also nurture and ensure the growth of trees,’ he added.

Prakriti Samvad to be held for the first time in city

For the first time, Prakriti Samvad, a two-day national dialogue on environment, will be held in Indore on August 19 and 20 in the presence of eminent thinker K N Govindacharya. The mega event will begin with a cycle rally from Gandhi Hall to Rajwada on August 18.

On August 19, a session with college students will be held at IET Auditorium, DAVV, followed by a Research Symposium and Roundtable Conference at 2 pm. On August 20, a special session with 5k school students will be organised at the Basketball Stadium.

Media in-charge Shyam Sundar Palod said the event will witness the participation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, cabinet ministers, several Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees and other eminent personalities. Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, the guiding force behind Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, will attend as a special guest.

Eminent environmental scholars will present their research and recommendations from the Roundtable will be forwarded to the government for implementation. Govindacharya said he plans to organise hundreds of such programmes across districts of the country to raise awareness and engage the youth on this critical issue.