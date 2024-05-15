We Lost Four Elections In A Row, Problem Within The Party, Says Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday said that problem lies within the party as it lost four elections and blaming the BJP might not be the right approach.“We have lost four elections in a row, it means that problem is within the party, blaming BJP is not right,” said state Patwari while talking to mediapersons here on Wednesday.

The Congress leader said that he would shortly release a list of ‘middlemen’ active in various departments in the state and involved in transfers and postings. Patwari attacked PM Modi saying the PM made low level remarks and false statements.

Read Also Bhopal: Kanha Tiger Reserve Masters Rewilding Rescued Tigers

"I am saddened that our Prime Minister, our Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav), our former BJP Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) made low level remarks and false statements.” He also added, PM also said that the Congress Party wanted to give reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress never motivated it.

There is reservation on caste basis, we were its supporters, we are and will remain so, the Congress leader said. He further slammed CM Mohan Yadav saying the state government was running on 3C's Crime, Corruption and Karz (debt) and Crime was continuously increasing in the state.