Bhopal: Kanha Tiger Reserve Masters Rewilding Rescued Tigers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanha Tiger Reserve has developed the expertise in rewilding the rescued and orphaned tigers. So far it has rewilded eleven felines and successfully translocated them to other national parks and sanctuaries of the state.

As of now, it is rewilding an orphan cub which was rescued from Pench Tiger Reserve. The cub was two months old when its mother died. Now 45-days on, the cub is in the process of learning the hunting skills. It was recently that this cub got grievously injured while chasing a cheetah and required medical care. The veterinary doctors treated the cub for over forty days.

After it recovered from the injury, the cub was released into the enclosure to help it undergo the rewilding process. One of the officers of Kanha Tiger Reserve said that while making any feline undergo the rewilding process, human interference is kept minimum. This helps the feline in growing like a wild tiger and learns the nuances of how to make the kills and live in wild conditions,added the officer.

Kanha has developed separate enclosures wherein rescued tigers are kept. It is under the guidance of experts and veterinary team that the rewilding process is initiated. The successfully rewilded tigers have been sent to Nauradehi Sanctuary and other tiger reserves.