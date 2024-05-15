Polls In MP Over, Yet Govt Moving At A Snail’s Pace, To Pick Up Speed After June

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lok Sabha election in the state is over, but the government is working at a snail’s pace. Its functioning will pick up pace only after the results of the parliamentary election are out on June 4. Now that the polls in MP are over, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is busy electioneering in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Because Yadav is busy canvassing, the government looks a little slow-footed – though the cabinet members have become free from the election after the last vote was cast. In spite of this, the ministers do not seem to take interest in disposing of their official work. The last cabinet meeting before the Lok Sabha election was held on March 14.

Read Also Bhopal: Several Ministers Fail To Increase Voting Percentage

Because the entire cabinet was busy canvassing for the party candidates and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, the cabinet meeting could not be held. The cabinet meeting is unlikely to be held anytime soon. Before holding a cabinet meeting, as the government has to send the agenda of the meeting to the Election Commission, it keeps away from taking any decision on the matter.

The parliamentary election has affected the state government’s working for more than two and a half months. As the election has been continuing for a long time, the government is unable to take any important decisions. The government has not been able to issue any order to carry out the decisions taken by the government before the enforcement of the MCC.

Work on which govt yet to take decisions

Master plans of Bhopal and Indore

Widening of Bhopal-Indore highway and issuing tender for constructing other roads

Discussion on setting up new industries in CCIP

Decision by high-powered committee on tenders for water resources and NVDA

Order of the transport department to ban check posts

To carry out the announcements made at the regional investors’ summit in Ujjain.

To act on the announcements made by CM during Abhar Yatras