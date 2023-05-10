MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of history-sheeters

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have rolled up sleeves to put a leash on criminal activities in infamous Gwalior-Chambal region ahead of state assembly elections. And therefore, police have started preparing a list of history-sheeters and step-up force at district borders.

SP Rajesh Chandel said that these criminals migrate from neighboring states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to settle in Gwalior-Chambal ahead of elections and become highly active. They threaten people, commit thefts and murders to disrupt and influence voting.

He further said that a list of these history-sheeters will be ready within a week. This list will be shared with other police stations for co-odinated action plan. Also, the police force will increased on district borders for intensive monitoring and restrict the entry of miscreants.