What Next: Students Turn To Career Counselors For Post-12th Guidance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the recent announcements of the CBSE and MP Board higher secondary results, there has been an uptick in students seeking guidance for their future endeavors. Following the release of Class X and XII results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), college admissions have commenced, prompting a surge in inquiries to professional counselors and psychologists.

The MP Board has been particularly proactive in offering career counseling support to its students, evident from a significant increase in calls to their helpline post-result declaration. An official of the MP Board told the Free Press that students are reaching out in large numbers to avail themselves of guidance from board counselors.

Queries range from selecting suitable career paths and contemplating academic stream changes to evaluating parental advice and comparing themselves with peers. In addition to utilizing the MP Board helpline, students are also turning to professional counseling centers and opting for career counseling examinations.

An official from a career counseling center in Bhopal told the Free Press that children, often accompanied by their parents, seek assistance when facing uncertainty in their career decisions. Our center offers a range of services, including career counseling sessions, scientific tests, and aptitude assessments, to aid students in making informed choices about their futures.

Focus on interests, aptitudes, & personalities’

Gaurva Shrivastava, a professional counselor, highlighted that a significant number of students seek guidance, expressing concerns about juggling preparation for both class 12th and competitive exams, which impacts their performance in both areas. He said that we emphasize the importance of focusing on their interests, aptitudes, and personalities. Many students are also uncertain about choosing their career paths after completing 12th grade, with some considering switching streams to pursue endeavors like startups, business, or entrepreneurship. In such cases, starting with small ventures is advised to mitigate risks and gain valuable experience, he added.