Bhopal: EPFO SSA Held For Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a social security assistant (SSA), Regional EPFO Office, Gwalior, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, the officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has registered a case on a complaint on May 15 against the accused Sanjay Sharma on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for releasing pension in her favour.

The accused accepted part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 10,000 in his bank account. Further, after the accused confirmed to the complainant that he had received the amount, he was arrested. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Gwalior. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Listed criminal held for molesting, assaulting woman in Bhopal

A listed criminal was arrested for allegedly barging into the house of a woman and molesting her in Govindpura on May 11. When the woman protested, the accused assaulted her with a metal rod. According to the Govindpura police, the arrested accused was identified as Aakash Chanchlani, a listed criminal of the Govindpura area.

Chanchlani on the night of May 11 barged into the house of the 49-year-old woman. The woman was alone at her house and Chanchlani molested her as well as made lewd gestures at her. When the woman protested, Chanchlani hurled abuses at her and picked up a rod and assaulted her. The woman approached the police on the morning of May 12 and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police launched a search and arrested him on Wednesday.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Tomar said Chanchlani is a habitual offender, who often targets women residing alone at their house. He added that Chanchlani had been released from the jail two months ago.