Bhopal: Excise Deprtment Conducts Raids, Seizes Illicit Liquor

File/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department raided several places in Bhopal on Sunday and seized illicit liquor, officials said. They added that they raided a scrap shop, three roadside restaurants from where the illicit liquor was seized. According to excise controller RG Bhadoria, the team raided a shop dealing in scraps in Durga Nagar.

The shop owner Anil Ahirwar had concealed the liquor in quarters, which were kept beneath the scrapped goods inside a sack. The team seized the liquor worth Rs 43,600 and booked him under the Excise Act. He told officials that two of his acquaintances, Nitin Yadav and Anuj Shrivastava had given him the liquor, after which the officials launched a search operation for them too.

On Saturday night, the team raided several restaurants located in Neelbad from where they seized 40 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs 45,000. All the offenders have been booked under the Excise Act, Bhadoria said.

MCC violation: Three DJ Vehicles Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Jehangirabad police have seized three DJ vehicles whose owners playedi loud music and thus flouted Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha poll, the police said on Sunday. According to Jehangirabad police, they received a tip-off on Saturday late night about loud music being played by three DJ vehicles at Barkhedi Chowki, Extol College Square and Khatlapura. The complaints were registered on C-Vigil app and were forwarded to police control room.

After Jehangirabad police were apprised of the incident by the control room, several police teams rushed to the spots. On spotting the police, the owners of all the three vehicles fled from the spot. Jehangirabad TI Sanjay Soni issued orders to seize all the three vehicles. All the accused were booked for flouting government orders. The police have launched action to trace and apprehend them, they said.