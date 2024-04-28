Bhopal Power Cut April 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Emerald Colony, LIG Quarters & More; Check Full Schedule

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Planned power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods throughout Bhopal on April 29.

Residents in the impacted areas are strongly urged to take note of the allocated time slots designated for the scheduled electricity disruptions. It is crucial for residents to make essential arrangements and preparations to mitigate inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

Areas Affected and Time:

Area: Emerald Colony, Housing Board Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gadda Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu ka Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Shankaracharya nagar, Dhobi ghat and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Gondermau, Bhagat Singh Multi Crusher and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Mla Rest House ,40 Quarters, IDBI Bank, Ward-A , Shubheen Hotel, Mediliv Liver and Multi Speciality Hospital, Old Family Block, CM's Bungalow and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sterling Green View 1 ,Naveen Kanya School, Deepak Society and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Scheduled power interruptions play a crucial role in the routine maintenance and construction efforts conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures are put in place to uphold the efficient operation of the grid and preempt any unforeseen power disruptions in the future.

Residents are encouraged to make essential preparations, aligning their schedules to accommodate vital activities requiring electricity during the designated time slots. This proactive approach aims to reduce inconvenience and foster smooth collaboration throughout the maintenance and construction period.