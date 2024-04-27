Bhopal: Shakespeare Festival 2024 Concludes with Grand Theatrical Showcase 'The Global Redux'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Shakespeare Festival ‘Shakespowerana 2024’ ended with a show ‘The Global Redux’ at the Banquet Hall of Arera Club, Bhopal.

The festival, organised by Club Literati, was themed on ‘Power and Politics’.

Read Also MP Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Set For Delhi Journey After PM Hints At Bigger Role For BJP Stalwart

In theatrical performance, characters from Shakespeare’s plays were enacted by people from different professions. Set against the backdrop of grand kingdoms and shadowy courts, the play followed the intertwined fates of several kings and generals including Julius Caesar, Macbeth, Richard III, and Prince Hamlet as they navigated the treacherous waters of ambition.

The theatrical journey weaved together the timeless themes of power, ambition, and betrayal and transported the audience to a Shakespearean world. Through a captivating blend of drama, intrigue, and introspection, "The Globe Redux" explored the universal truths of human nature and the relentless pursuit of power. With powerful performances and haunting imagery, this Shakespearean collage left a lasting impression on audiences, echoing the timeless warning of the perils of ambition.

The engrossing play written and directed by the Club President Dr. Seema Raizada and Roli Agarwal came to an end with a beautiful depiction of the Bard’s profound influence in the world of storytelling.

Besides play, an entertaining show on limericks "Will Jingles" was curated by Pratibha Lalwani, where the people unleashed their lyrical talents and amused the audience.