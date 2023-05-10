NIA & MPATS raids on HuT: Suspect held from Chhindwara on police remand till May 19

HuT suspect Karim Khan being brought to court in Bhopal on Wednesday, | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent a member linked to Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) on police remand till May 19. The suspect Karim Khan, having connection with the radical organisation was arrested from Chhindwara on Tuesday during a raid.

The sleuths of NIA and ATS had presented him before the court.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), along with a team on NIA (National Investigation Agency) had arrested 10 people associated with HuT from different locations in Bhopal and one from Chhindwara. Similarly, five persons having link with HuT were arrested from Hyderabad. Karim Khan, a resident of Chhindwara, works with a private company. The agencies had arrested him for his anti-national activities. During the raid, sleuths gad recovered cash, anti-national documents, radical literature, electronic gadgets, technical equipment, and other materials from the accused.

The ten HuT suspects, who were arrested from Bhopal on Monday, were produced before the NIA court on the same day and sent on police remand till May 19. A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections, the officials said.