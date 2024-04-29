MP To Crackdown On Unregulated Coaching Institutes Charging A Bomb

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by the guidelines issued by the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to crackdown on unregulated coaching centres, especially those blatantly violating the set norms in place . Besides, the coaching centres who are charging hefty fees will also be on the radar of the state government. The department of higher education (DHE) in MP has released the guidelines framed by the Central government asking the universities and colleges to be also on vigil.

The DHE in a letter to registrar of all government and private universities and principals of all government and private colleges on April 26 directed them to take action as per the guidelines issued by Government of India for regulation of coaching centres. Citing the number of unregulated private coaching centers in the country and incidents of centers charging exorbitant fees, undue stress on students resulting into student suicides and other malpractices, the union ministry of education had prepared the guideline.

The guidelines The tuition fee for different courses being charged shall be fair and reasonable and receipts for the fee charged must be made available. If the student has paid for the course in full and is leaving the course in middle of the prescribed period, student shall be refunded from out of the fees deposited earlier for the remaining period on pro rata basis within 70 days.If the student is staying in the hostel of the coaching center then the hostel fees and mess fee etc will also be refunded.

-Under no circumstances the fee on the basis of which enrollment has been made for a particular course and duration shall be increased during the course. There shall be sufficient infrastructure in proportion to the number of students enrolled. The coaching center building shall adhere to fire safety codes, building safety codes and shall obtain a fire safety certification. The coaching center shall be fully electrified, well ventilated, have a first aid facility for students, have complaint box, separate toilets for male, female etc.

A person shall impart coaching or establish, run, manage or maintain a coaching center only with prior registration of such coaching centre. Coaching center existing off the date of implementation of guidelines shall apply for registration within a period of three months from the date of implementation of guidelines. In case of a coaching center having multiple branches, each of such branches will be treated as a separate coaching center. Centers shall not make misleading promises or guarantee of rank or good marks to parents and students.