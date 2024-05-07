 Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWater Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

The affected wards include Bairi Maidan, Khairati Bazaar, Nagjhiri, and Jaistambh, where contamination has been detected.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Water samples collected from four wards have once again tested positive for contamination, raising serious concerns among health officials and local authorities amidst the diarrhoea outbreak in Burhanpur.

The affected wards include Bairi Maidan, Khairati Bazaar, Nagjhiri, and Jaistambh, where contamination has been detected. Besides, stool samples from Lalbagh and Bairi Maidan have also tested positive, indicating potential health risks for residents.

Though the number of patients seeking medical attention for symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea has slightly decreased at the district hospital, the situation remains delicate.

CMHO wrote a letter to the civic body after the report came on Tuesday and urged them to take immediate measures to address the issue, repair leakages and halt the distribution of contaminated water.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Urges For 400 Seats To 'Safeguard' Ayodhya Ram Temple, Slams...
article-image

Despite efforts to contain the situation, the recurrence of water contamination underscores the persistent challenges faced by local authorities in ensuring safe drinking water supplies.

Adding to the problem is the onset of water scarcity exacerbated by the scorching heat typical of May. Many wards experience water shortages, forcing residents to rely on intermittent supplies.

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava has assured residents that steps have been taken to address the water crisis promptly. Burhanpur district grappled with a severe outbreak of diarrhoea, claiming the lives of five people including three children and a woman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Sumitra Meda Joins Congress

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Sumitra Meda Joins Congress