Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Water samples collected from four wards have once again tested positive for contamination, raising serious concerns among health officials and local authorities amidst the diarrhoea outbreak in Burhanpur.

The affected wards include Bairi Maidan, Khairati Bazaar, Nagjhiri, and Jaistambh, where contamination has been detected. Besides, stool samples from Lalbagh and Bairi Maidan have also tested positive, indicating potential health risks for residents.

Though the number of patients seeking medical attention for symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea has slightly decreased at the district hospital, the situation remains delicate.

CMHO wrote a letter to the civic body after the report came on Tuesday and urged them to take immediate measures to address the issue, repair leakages and halt the distribution of contaminated water.

Despite efforts to contain the situation, the recurrence of water contamination underscores the persistent challenges faced by local authorities in ensuring safe drinking water supplies.

Adding to the problem is the onset of water scarcity exacerbated by the scorching heat typical of May. Many wards experience water shortages, forcing residents to rely on intermittent supplies.

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava has assured residents that steps have been taken to address the water crisis promptly. Burhanpur district grappled with a severe outbreak of diarrhoea, claiming the lives of five people including three children and a woman.