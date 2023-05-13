 Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says Ex-CM of MP Kamal Nath
The BJP also started the deal with Arunachal Pradesh, which is not over yet

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed confidence that Congress will form government in Karnataka despite the BJP's efforts of horse-trading.

His statement comes after the counting shows lead to the Congress in Karnataka election.

"BJP will make all possible efforts of horse-trading. They will try to negotiate and re-negotiate with other parties like they always do. The BJP also started the deal with Arunachal Pradesh, which is not over yet

"However, despite all these efforts Congress will form government in Karnataka," he said.

Notably, the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is on a tour of Morena district. He has reached Jaura Vidhan Sabha, where he addressed a large gathering.

