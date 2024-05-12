Bhopal: Water Supply To Be Disrupted In City On May 12 | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will be disrupted from Kolar water supply on May 13 due to shutdown for maintenance.

The areas to be affected include Barkhedi Kalan, DRP Line, Naya Sabri Nagar, Naya Basera, AG Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Pampapur, Shivaji Nagar,Tulsi Nagar, E-6(Arera Colony), Janta Quarter, Bank Colony, Nupurkunj, E-7(Arera Colony), MIG, LIG, Ward-49 multi, Ansal Pradhan, Dana Pani, Fortune Shalimar, Arif Nagar, 6-Galian, Chhoti Masjid wali Gali, Nishatpura, New Arif Nagar, Bag Farhat Afza, Resham Kendra, Ram Mandir, Hamidia Road, Chhavni and Patel Nagar.

Also, Sangam Talkies, Guru Baksh Ki Tallaya, Bal Vihar, Medical Street, Gujarat Colddrink, Khajur Wali Gali, Shanti Nagar, Ibrahimganj, Kabarkhana, Chhola Vishramghat, Sapna Lodge, Panjumal Dharmshala, Chaukse Nagar, Rambha Talkies,Ali Aziz wali ki Masjid, Kaji Camp, Ibrahimpura, Marwari Road, Kotwali Road, Electronic Market, Mangalwara, Itwara, Azad Market, Ishlampura, Kanjarpura, Tallaya Police station, Budhwara, Wahidia School, Pathar Wali Gali, Noor Mahal Road, Balahipura, Badaipura, Chawki Imambada, Hawa Mahal Road, Shashtri Nagar, 228 Quarter, New/old Sunehri Bag, 12-Duptar, New MLA Quarters.

Ban On Auqaf-e-Amma’s construction on govt land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banned construction on a government land by Auqaf-e-Amma. A complaint was made against the alleged illegal construction. According to the district administration (Nuzul), 0.18 hectare (Khasra number-520), 0.16 hectare (Khasra number-529) are registered in the name of Nuzul in the government record.

A notice has been issued to chairman committee Intejamia Auqaf-e-Amma for execution of the stay order on patwari report of October 4, 2023 for recovery. The complaint was made for recovery by the Waqf Board despite the stay order. The Waqf Board has installed hoardings at various places for rent recovery. The board constituted a committee headed by Mohammed Imran on February 21, 2024. In hoarding, Waqf burial ground, Hindu orphanage, Nav Bahar Sabzi Mandi, Kisan Mandi is Waqf Board property. Tenants have been asked to come with documents within 7 days.