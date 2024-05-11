 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajat Nagar, Apsara Complex & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is urging residents to make necessary preparations and arrangements for scheduled power outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued a power outage schedule for May 12, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned disruptions have been strategically scheduled at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during these scheduled power cuts.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Khajuri , Sai Sparsh, Palak Vihar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: ISBT, Made Easy, The Farm Hotel and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 09:00 Am

Area: Rajat Nagar, Danish Nagar, Rohit Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: 24 Shed Industries, Indrapuri, Apsara Complex, Chhatrasal Nagar  nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Motiya Park, Tarjume wali Masjid, Chehak Nursing Home, Moti Masjid,Nadeem Rd, Jhangiriya school, Ibrahimpura, Thana Kotwali Sultaniya Rd, Retghat, Chowki Talaiya, Hathi Khana, Char Batti Chauraha, Chataipura, Budhwara, Machhali Market, Itwara Chauki, Ishlam Pura, Band Master Chouraha and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ambar Complex  and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 11:00 Am 

Area:  Rama Complex, Vijay stambh,and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Nalanda Complex, Makahan Lal University and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bank of Baroda, Banjari A Sector, Nagar Nigam, STP Plant and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power outages are essential for facilitating maintenance work and ensuring the smooth functioning of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are urged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare in advance and make necessary arrangements to cope with the designated hours of power cuts. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical system.

