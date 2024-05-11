MP Horror: Teenage Boy Held For Raping Cow In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from capital Bhopal, where a teenage boy was arrested for allegedly raping a cow on Saturday. The incident, captured on camera by locals, led to the apprehension of the culprit. He was promptly handed over to the police.

In a picture depicting the incident, the boy is seated next to the cow in an open field, where he allegedly engaged in unnatural act with the cattle.

Based on the information, the Chhola Thana police filed a case (Case No. 0261) and arrested the culprit named Chhotu Malviya for allegedly committing unnatural act with the cow. The suspect was identified based on the video footage.

The prompt action of the local residents, who raised awareness in the community, led to the timely arrest of the suspect.

No end to animal brutality!

According to information, a few months ago near VIP Road, a youth threw a dog into a pond while filming a reel. At that time, several responsible organisations and animal lovers became active and made sincere efforts to locate the youth and succeeded in doing so.

However, it seems that no organisation or animal lover's spirit has been awakened so far. It appears that even social organisations are also biased. Those who are active before the elections, but sleep afterward.

Following the incident, there has been widespread condemnation and outrage among local residents.

The accused has been arrested and is facing charges for his alleged crime.

