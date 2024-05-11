 MP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught Red-Handed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught Red-Handed

MP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught Red-Handed

The farmer was carrying Rs 1.7 lakh cash in bag he had freshly withdrawn from the bag, when he was attacked.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major theft was averted after a teen boy, who tried to steal the bag full of cash from a farmer outside a bank, was caught red-handed in Gwalior on Saturday.

The farmer was carrying Rs 1.7 lakh cash in bag he had freshly withdrawn from the bag, when he was attacked.

Read Also
Gwalior Family Celebrates Baby Mule's Birth With Pomp & Show; Grand Feast Arranged; Video Surprises...
article-image

According to information, Narendra Singh Jat, a farmer had withdrawn Rs 1.7 lakh cash from the bank. He kept the cash in his bag and left the bank, when a teen boy associated with a gang, to snatch the cash from Jat's bag and flee. However, Jat and bystanders quickly apprehended the boy before he could run away. The police were informed about the incident, and they arrived at the scene promptly.

The incident took place in the Bhitwar police station area, where Narendra Singh Jat, a resident of Mastura village, had gone to withdraw cash after selling his crops.

Read Also
7 Best Places To Enjoy Outstanding Gol Gappe In Gwalior
article-image

Upon searching the boy, the police recovered approximately 3.5 lakh rupees from him. Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma stated that the boy is a minor and an active member of a notorious criminal gang operating in the area. He added that individuals associated with this gang are involved in various thefts and robberies.

The apprehended boy has been sent to a juvenile detention center, and the police are conducting further investigations to apprehend other members of the gang.

Additionally, they are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and arrest other suspects linked to the gang.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught...

MP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught...

Paris Olympics T3: Indian Shooters Vie For Paris Olympics Spots At MP State Shooting Academy

Paris Olympics T3: Indian Shooters Vie For Paris Olympics Spots At MP State Shooting Academy

The Tigresses of Bhopal: A Reign Reclaimed (WATCH)

The Tigresses of Bhopal: A Reign Reclaimed (WATCH)

6 Aesthetic Lounges & Cafes In Bhopal That Will Light Up Your Instagram Mood

6 Aesthetic Lounges & Cafes In Bhopal That Will Light Up Your Instagram Mood

Salkanpur Temple Road Accident: Death Toll Rises To 6 As 3 More Persons Die During Treatment After...

Salkanpur Temple Road Accident: Death Toll Rises To 6 As 3 More Persons Die During Treatment After...