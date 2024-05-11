MP: Teen Boy Snatches Bag Carrying ₹1.7 Lakh From Farmer Outside Bank In Gwalior, Caught Red-Handed

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major theft was averted after a teen boy, who tried to steal the bag full of cash from a farmer outside a bank, was caught red-handed in Gwalior on Saturday.

The farmer was carrying Rs 1.7 lakh cash in bag he had freshly withdrawn from the bag, when he was attacked.

According to information, Narendra Singh Jat, a farmer had withdrawn Rs 1.7 lakh cash from the bank. He kept the cash in his bag and left the bank, when a teen boy associated with a gang, to snatch the cash from Jat's bag and flee. However, Jat and bystanders quickly apprehended the boy before he could run away. The police were informed about the incident, and they arrived at the scene promptly.

The incident took place in the Bhitwar police station area, where Narendra Singh Jat, a resident of Mastura village, had gone to withdraw cash after selling his crops.

Upon searching the boy, the police recovered approximately 3.5 lakh rupees from him. Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma stated that the boy is a minor and an active member of a notorious criminal gang operating in the area. He added that individuals associated with this gang are involved in various thefts and robberies.

The apprehended boy has been sent to a juvenile detention center, and the police are conducting further investigations to apprehend other members of the gang.

Additionally, they are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and arrest other suspects linked to the gang.