Gwalior Family Celebrates Baby Mule's Birth With Pomp & Show; Grand Feast Arranged; Video Surprises Netizens

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Videos and pictures showing a family celebrating their baby Mule's birth have surprised netizens on social media. The videos are said to be from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where the Prajapati family celebrated baby Mule's dashton (a Hindu ritual to celebrate the 10th day of a baby's birth) with great pomp and show.

On this occasion, the mule owner's in-laws also came with gifts and other items for their new 'grandson'. The pictures show the family cutting a cake for the Mule, following which a grand lunch was served to the guests.

According to information, Sunil Prajapati, residing on Khadan Road in Banmore town, said that he had prayed to God for a mare mule. Since his wish has been granted, the family has decided to celebrate it.

About a month ago, two mules were born, one male and one female. The Prajapati family organised a grand event as part of the celebrations, in which Sunil Prajapati's in-laws from Gwalior had also arrived. They brought sarees and towels for the baby mules.

The neighbours and guests joked that Prajapati never celebrated his kids' births—Nikhi, Naincy, and Ved—with so much joy but made big arrangements for the mule's birth.

