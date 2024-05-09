Sachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Love knows no boundaries. It looks like Sachin's charm seems to have no bounds in India! Remember Seema Haider, who made waves last year by crossing borders for Sachin Meena? Well, history seems to repeat itself as another international beauty, Britney Anselca from Peru, has now set her sights on Madhya Pradesh's Sachin Singh Gaur.

Their love story began in the virtual world of Facebook, blossoming into a real-life romance. Driven by her passion for Sachin, she embarked on a journey across oceans to meet him in Khajuraho. After spending two weeks together, the young couple has now applied for a court marriage at the Chhatarpur Collectorate.

The 30-year-old Britney Anselca, hails from Metaclore, Peru, in the Latin America. On the other hand, the man, Sachin Singh Gaur, aged 23, is a resident of Ward Number 1, Old Basti, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur.

The couple has decided to settle in Peru after their marriage, as confirmed by their lawyer.

According to information given by the girl, Anselca, they have known each other for about a year. Their initial connection was made through Facebook, where they also engaged in video calls. Interestingly, they first interacted through the comments section on the social media platform.

She mentioned that her interest in Indian culture led her to comment on posts by Indians. It was through these interactions in the comment sections that she first connected with Sachin Singh Gaur.