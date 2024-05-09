 Sachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!

Sachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!

The couple has decided to settle in Peru after their marriage, as confirmed by their lawyer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Love knows no boundaries. It looks like Sachin's charm seems to have no bounds in India! Remember Seema Haider, who made waves last year by crossing borders for Sachin Meena? Well, history seems to repeat itself as another international beauty, Britney Anselca from Peru, has now set her sights on Madhya Pradesh's Sachin Singh Gaur.

Their love story began in the virtual world of Facebook, blossoming into a real-life romance. Driven by her passion for Sachin, she embarked on a journey across oceans to meet him in Khajuraho. After spending two weeks together, the young couple has now applied for a court marriage at the Chhatarpur Collectorate.

Read Also
Bhopal Couples Go For ‘Sleep Divorce’ To Prevent Real One
article-image

The 30-year-old Britney Anselca, hails from Metaclore, Peru, in the Latin America. On the other hand, the man, Sachin Singh Gaur, aged 23, is a resident of Ward Number 1, Old Basti, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur.

The couple has decided to settle in Peru after their marriage, as confirmed by their lawyer.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet
article-image

According to information given by the girl, Anselca, they have known each other for about a year. Their initial connection was made through Facebook, where they also engaged in video calls. Interestingly, they first interacted through the comments section on the social media platform.

She mentioned that her interest in Indian culture led her to comment on posts by Indians. It was through these interactions in the comment sections that she first connected with Sachin Singh Gaur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!

Sachin Strikes Again: This Time From Khajuraho To Peru As Another Cross-Border Romance Blooms!

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Kids School During Summer Camp In Gwalior; Parked E-Scooter Ignited The...

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Kids School During Summer Camp In Gwalior; Parked E-Scooter Ignited The...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Orders Re-Voting In Betul After Bus Carrying EVM Machines Catches...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Orders Re-Voting In Betul After Bus Carrying EVM Machines Catches...

MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet

MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet

MP Shocker: Woman Brutally Beaten With Cricket Bat By Neighbour In Gwalior, Video Viral

MP Shocker: Woman Brutally Beaten With Cricket Bat By Neighbour In Gwalior, Video Viral