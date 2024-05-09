MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet

Pexels | Pixabay

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome murder was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, where an adopted son allegedly killed his elderly mother and buried her body in the toilet of their residence. The son confessed to his crime during police interrogation. Following this, he was arrested on Thursday.

According to information, the matter pertains to the Railway Colony of the city, where Bhuvanendra Pachauri and his wife Usha Devi (65) adopted a son, Deepak (18), when he was 2 years old. Bhuvanendra Pachauri passed away in 2016, leaving Usha Devi and Deepak behind.

Sources say that Deepak was upset with his mother as she refused to give him money, so he left home and went to Delhi. Furious, he returned 3-4 days ago, and allegedly killed his mother on May 6. To mislead the police, he himself lodged a 'missing' complaint for his mother. Acting on the matter, police interrogated the deceased's relatives and neighbours but failed to find any clue.

Police yet to discover the body

Later, on the basis of suspicion, police started to interrogate the accused son. The son then confessed his crime and said that he killed his single parent and buried her in the bathroom of their own house.

Police have taken the accused into custody for now. Taking the investigation further, the body of the deceased will be dug out of the wall, after which further procedures will take place.

Deepak was a meritorious student

The accused son had been a meritorious student. He had received a meritorious scholarship after obtaining 89% in the class 12 examinations. He was living in Delhi and had returned home to Sheopur 3–4 days ago.