Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana: Approx 9K Students Who Scored More Than 75% To Get ₹25000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This year, more than nine thousand students of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the state will receive Rs 25,000 each for a laptop. This initiative, under the ‘Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana’, targets students who have scored over 75% in the MP Board Class 12th exams.

The total expenditure for this program will exceed Rs 225 crore. Last year, over 78,000 students benefited under the scheme. In preparation for this year's distribution, the school education department has requested student data from the board. Additionally, the program will provide a scholarship to a top-performing 12 class student from each school.

This year, around 7,000 students are expected to receive this award. The scheme also extends to toppers from government schools, allowing students to qualify for a scooter even if they have passed in the second division, provided they are the top scorer in their school.

IIIT Bhopal to hold 5-day FDP from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhopal is going to hold a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) from Monday. Professor T Srinivas from IISC Bangalore will be the chief guest on the inaugural day. Professor Ghanshyam Singh MNIT Jaipur, Professor Santosh Kumar, KL Deemed University, Professor Mukesh Kumar IIT Indore, and many other academicians of the country and abroad associated with various institutions will present their views in the event.

Many industry-based experiments will also be shown in it. The event will be held in hybrid mode in which interested participants can join both online and offline.More than 70 participants from the country as well as abroad have registered themselves in it so far. Director IIIT Bhopal, Professor Ashutosh Kumar Singh said efforts will be made to promote research work on photonics through. Research on photonics will eliminate the loss in data transmission in electronics if data is transferred by light. It is likely that research work will move forward in the field of photonics, he added.

No Country Can Progress Without Science, Tech & Research’

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Rajiv Bahl has said that Covid taught us how science is important especially research and no country can progress without science, technology and research." Bahl , a secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research, was speaking on the concluding day of two-day Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the city on Sunday.

He said that dreams are fulfilled. “So we should dream big. We should be proud of our culture and our achievements,” he added. Besides, 90 awards were given from a total of 36 zones from all over India in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan Pariksha. Many students from Madhya Pradesh received awards. In all, 18 students have received Himalaya Award and 18 students have received Zonal Award.

The awarded students will be able to participate in Srijan Internship Programme and will also be able to visit research institutes in Chandigarh in the month of July. The winners will be given a scholarship of Rs 2,000 for one year. Mentorship of scientists and professors will be given to make a career in science. 450 students from 36 states of India participated in the competition. A book based on the life and work of scientist Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar was released as well.