MP Shocker: Woman Brutally Beaten With Cricket Bat By Neighbour In Gwalior, Video Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An argument over a petty issue between neighbours turned violent, when a woman was allegedly attacked with a cricket bat in Gwalior on Wednesday. The physical brawl incident, that happened at Gwalior's Padav police station area, was recorded in CCTV footage.

According to reports, a resident named Sinnam Chhedilal filed a complaint alleging that his neighbours, known as Puran Gujarati and Shyam Gujarati, verbally abused him outside his home after consuming alcohol.

According to Chhedilal, he was peacefully seated at his home when his neighbour suddenly arrived and began hurling abusive language at him without provocation. When Chhedilal attempted to intervene and requested them to depart, they purportedly initiated physical violence against him.

Amidst the ensuing altercation, Chhedilal's mother rushed to his aid, only to become the target of the assault herself, allegedly attacked with a cricket bat. The entire distressing incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which had been installed in the area.

The Padav police station has registered a complaint and initiated an investigation into the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjhan Sharma, confirmed that both parties have filed complaints, and the police are conducting a thorough inquiry to ascertain the facts of the case.

At present, the police are examining the CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the sequence of events leading up to the fight. Further updates on the investigation are expected as more information becomes available.