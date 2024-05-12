MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ban On Stay Of Outsiders In Hotels, Lodges And Inn | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Lok Sabha elections in the district, collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh has banned the stay of outsiders in hotels, lodges and dharamshalas. Also, gathering of more than five people or movement together is also prohibited in the district. Action will be taken against persons violating the order under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The restrictive orders have been issued under the instructions of the Election Commission and the Code of Criminal Procedure. In order to conduct free and fair elections in all 09 assembly constituencies falling within the revenue limit area of the district, officials of all such political parties involved in the election campaign, except the election candidates and their election agents of Indore district, workers and outsiders staying in hotels, lodges, dharamshalas, who are not voters in that assembly constituency, have been ordered to leave the limits of the concerned assembly constituency 48 hours before the end of the elections, i.e. from 6 pm of Saturday till the end of voting.

According to the order issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, gathering and movement of more than five people will not be allowed in the restricted area. However, the Commission has clarified that in connection with the door-to-door campaign, door-to-door travel during 48 hours has not been banned.

However, to avoid any confusion, this has been specifically clarified in the order under Section 144. During the ban, no person shall possess or keep at any place the Voter ID card of any other person other than his own Voter ID card.

The restrictions will not apply to officers, employees engaged in election work authorised by the Election Commission of India and police personnel engaged in law and order related duties. These restrictions will be in addition to the restrictive orders previously issued under any rule, act and or order. All the restrictive orders issued before this order will also remain in force.