 Indore: MP CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Voting; Slams Kejriwal's 'PM Modi Dictator' Remark (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in Indore on Saturday with pomp and fervour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state of Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for the fourth and the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections and the parties are campaigning in full swing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in Indore on Saturday with pomp and fervour. The roadshow attracted a huge crowd and the public was entertained by dances and performances.

Phase four of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections is underway and eight seats go to poll in the final phase for the state. Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Ujjain go to polls on May 13.

CM Yadav Slams Kejriwal

During the roadshow CM Yadav commented on the Arvind Kejriwal's statement in which the Delhi CM refers to the ruling party as dictatorship and claims PM Modi to be a dictator.

Yadav said, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was on 'ventilator' and he is not capable of signing files. Yadav also seeked an apology for the dictator remark of Kejriwal.

"First of all, he should not have gone to jail. Then he should not have come out of jail on such conditions. A sitting chief minister can not sign files, what could be a bigger misfortune," Yadav said in a statement.

"After coming out of jail, he said he was fighting a dictator. The people will not forgive him. Development is taking place in the country under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's spotless leadership. Kejriwal should apologize to the country," the BJP leader demanded.

Supreme Court granted Delhi CM an interim bail until June 1, who was in the jail regarding the liquor excise scam.

