Dewas Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now that the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections have concluded in the state of Madhya Pradesh, candidates from Dewas gear up for the upcoming polls. Here is all you need to know about Dewas Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP has pitted its sitting MP Mahendra Solanki in the poll race. On the other hand, INC has chosen Rajendra Malviya, the son of Radhakishan Malviya, a seasoned politician.

Dewas seat was formed in 2008 as part of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. With this delimitation, the Shajapur seat was abolished, and the Dewas constituency was established. Dewas is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes.

Dewas has historically been a comfortable seat for the ruling party. BJP snatched this constituency from INC in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and have been in the power position since then.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha

Dewas saw significant electoral battle during the 2019 General Assembly Elections. With a voter turnout of 73.65% in 2019, the constituency had high participation.

Mahendra Singh Solanky, the BJP candidate, won the 2019 General Election by an amazing 3,72,249 votes, for a total of 8,62,429 votes. His arch rival, Prahlad Singh Tipanya of the INC, received 4,90,180 votes in the poll.

2014 Lok Sabha

2014 was the third election in the Dewas constituency after delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. With Manohar Untwal leading the front for BJP, the ruling party bagged a comfortable win against Sajjan Singh Verma of INC with a margin of 2,59,915 votes.

Number of Voters:

Dewas Lok Sabha constituency is a rural constituency with an approximate literacy rate of 71.72%. Out of 17.6 lakh registered voters, 9.11 lakh are male voters and 8.46 lakh are females.

What does opinion polls say?

The India CNX opinion polls give all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh, including Dewas, to BJP.