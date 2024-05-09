Ujjain Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As state heads for its last phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Madhya Pradesh, all eyes are now on CM Mohan Yadav's home town Ujjain.

As many as eight constituencies of Indore Malwa region-- Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur, will go to polling in phase-4 scheduled on May 9.

Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh stands as a pivotal stronghold in Indian politics, renowned for its substantial impact on the national stage. Reflecting a diverse demographic, Ujjain remains a critical constituency within MP.

Battle in CM's home town

As the much-anticipated 2024 elections approach, voters are ready to show the power of their vote once more.

Among the prominent candidates vying for victory in the Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency are BJP sitting MP Anil Firojiya and Mahesh Parmar from the INC.

After being elected in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Firojiya is once again contesting from BJP's bastion Ujjain, while the Congress has shown trust in Mahesh Parmar, a former MLA from Tarana. However, locals are in the mood of change now. Meanwhile, some opine that this seat will go to the BJP as they would vote for PM Modi.

What does the data say?

In the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency, the literacy rate is 61.75%. According to the 2011 Census, there are approximately 428,313 Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, comprising around 26% of the electorate. Additionally, there are approximately 37,889 Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters, constituting about 2.3% of the total voters.

In terms of regional distribution, rural voters dominate the constituency, constituting approximately 61.9% of the electorate, based on the 2011 Census.

2019 Lok Sabha Election

As of the 2019 Parliament Election, the total number of voters in the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency stands at 1,647,356.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Anil Firojiya emerged victorious with a significant margin, securing 791,663 votes, which accounted for 63.21% of the total votes cast. The runner-up in the election was Babulal Malviya from the INC, who garnered 426,026 votes, constituting 34.01% of the vote share.

2014 Lok Sabha Election

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Chintamani Malviya clinched victory with 641,101 votes, capturing 63.07% of the total votes. The nearest contender was Premchand Guddu from the INC, who secured 331,438 votes, equivalent to 32.61% of the vote share.

What does the opinion polls say?

India TV CNX opinion poll showed all 29 seats, including Ujjain, going to the BJP.