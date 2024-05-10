Khandwa Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency is set to elect its Member of Parliament in the upcoming fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled on May 13.

Current Candidates:

For the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, prominent candidates from Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency include Gyaneshwar Patil from the BJP and Narendra Patel from the INC.

Once A Congress Stronghold, Now A BJP Bastion

Khandwa was a Congress stronghold after the independence. Time passed and in 1989, a Congress veteran Thakur Shivkumar Singh Bagi left the party, which divided the votes. He switched to BJP, and as more other Congressmen followed. This helped the BJP candidate, Amritlal Tarwala, win for the first time. Since then, Khandwa is considered as a BJP fort.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

Sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, also known as Nandu Bhaiya, retained his seat in Khandwa in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Representing the BJP, he garnered an impressive 8.38 lakh votes, defeating Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav of the INC who received by 2.73 lakh votes.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections:

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan emerged victorious from Khandwa with 7.17 lakh votes, representing the BJP. The runner-up was Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav from the INC, who received 4.57 lakh votes.

What Does The Data Say?

Literacy Rate: The literacy rate in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency is recorded at 54.99%.

SC Voters: As per the 2011 Census data, there are approximately 206,093 Scheduled Caste (SC) voters in Khandwa parliamentary seat, which is around 10.9% of the total voters.

ST Voters: The seat boasts approximately 648,531 Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters, making up about 34.3% of the electorate, based on the 2011 Census figures.

Regional Distribution: Rural voters dominate the electoral landscape in Khandwa parliamentary seat, comprising around 75.3% of the total electorate, as per the 2011 Census data. Conversely, urban voters constitute approximately 24.7% of the electorate.

Total Voters (2019): The total number of voters in Khandwa parliamentary seat during the 2019 Parliament Election was 1,890,760.

What does opinion polls say?

India TV CNX opinion suggests BJP will sweep entire Madhya Pradesh, including Khandwa.