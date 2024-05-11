MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Mohan Yadav To Canvass In UP, Haryana, Maharashtra | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to campaign in other states after the end of electioneering in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav will campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra. Yadav is a star campaigner in these states. The party candidates are demanding him in these states.

Yadav, who addressed139 meetings and held 49 road shows, campaigned in all 29 seats. He stayed overnight in 13 districts. Yadav was also present when Union Minister Smriti Irani filed nomination from Amethi in UP. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. Chouhan addressed 66 meetings, held 16 road shows and stayed overnight in five Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma also addressed public meetings and held road shows. Sharma campaigned in all 29 seats. (box) Pic Patwari Patwari addressed 130 public meetings Among the Congress leaders MPCC president Jitu Patwari has been most active in this election. He has campaigned in all the 29 seats and addressed 130 public meetings and done public relations. After Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar campaigned most for the party candidates.

‘Kejriwal On Ventilator, Should Resign As CM’

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on a ventilator and should resign from CM’s post immediately. He added that Kejriwal should seek apology from the country. Adding that Kejriwal was anxious to get bail from High Court, Supreme Court, District Court, Yadav said every court had made comment against him on the given dates. “I feel that any wise person will give his resignation immediately,” he said.