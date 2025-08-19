MP Shocker! 18-Year-Old Student Throws Petrol Guest Teacher & Torches Her After She Complains About His Lewd Comment In Narsinghpur, Arrested

MP Shocker! Student Torches Guest Teacher Over Complaint In Narsinghpur, Arrested | Representative Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student allegedly threw petrol on a female teacher and set her afire in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Monday. The accused got enraged after the teacher complained about him to the school management over passing lewd comments on her attire.

The victim has been identified as Smriti Dixit (26) of Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Narsinghpur. She suffered nearly 25 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria, the accused Suryansh Kochar (18), son of Virendra Kochar, was a student of Excellence School.

According to information, the teacher wore a saree during a school event on August 15. The accused saw her and reportedly passed an objectionable comment on her attire. Following which, she filed a complained with the school principal.

Angry, the accused allegedly went to her residence with petrol in a bottle. He poured petrol on the teacher, threw a lit matchstick and fled.

SDOP Manoj Gupta said that the Kotwali police took immediate action and arrested the accused from village Kalyanpur of Dongargaon police station area. Investigation is going on.

Excellence School Principal GS Patel claimed that the accused had studied here till 9th standard. His health was not good and there were many complaints against him. He lived with people older than him. Due to this, his parents were called and the school gave him the TC.

The accused Suryansh was currently studying in 12th (Biology) in the Government Higher Secondary School of Kalyanpur. Principal OP Kaurav said that Suryansh has been studying here since 11th. The school principal stated that he had left a few days ago, claiming he was going to Jaipur with his grandfather.