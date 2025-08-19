XUV Car From Telangana Caught Smuggling Cows In MP's Jabalpur; Seized

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle carrying several cows was seized over the suspicion of smuggling in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday night.

According to reports, an XUV vehicle carrying several cows was intercepted on the highway. A Hindu organization received a tip-off about the vehicle carrying cows illegally.

Acting promptly upon the tip-off, the organisation's worker intervened and stopped the car and discovered cows were crammed inside the vehicle in a cluttered and suffocating manner.

The animals inside the vehicle were reportedly very weak. All the animals were rescued one by one and immediate first aid was provided.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Telangana, raising suspicions of an organized network involved in transporting cattle illegally across state borders.

The incident was reported to the police, and demands were raised for strict action against those responsible. The police team later reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and began preliminary investigation. Authorities are now verifying the identity of the accused and the route taken by the animal smugglers.