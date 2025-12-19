Bhopal News: After 8 Years And 9 Hurdles, Metro Set For Launch Today

Bhopal news: After 8 Years And 9 Hurdles, Bhopal Metro Set For Launch Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro Project is finally set to begin operations, after a long and challenging journey marked by eight years delay, nine major disruptions and repeated deadline extensions.

The metro will be inaugurated today, with passenger services starting from December 21 on the priority corridor connecting Subhash Nagar to AIIMS.

Long Wait for DPR

The Bhopal Metro project was first conceived in 2009 and instructions to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) were issued in 2011. However, the first major work order was awarded only in 2018. Despite being taken up simultaneously with the Indore Metro, Bhopal lagged behind, while Indore’s metro became operational about seven months earlier.

Slow construction and coordination issues

From the outset, the project suffered due to a slow pace of construction and lack of coordination among various departments. Frequent changes in project management further impacted decision-making and continuity, causing repeated delays in execution.

COVID-19 disruption

Work on the priority corridor of the Orange Line began in 2019 and was initially scheduled for completion by 2022. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought construction to a complete standstill in 2020. Progress remained minimal through 2021 due to labour shortages, with work resuming at a steady pace only towards the end of that year.

Labour and machinery challenges

In 2022, labour availability improved and construction gained momentum. However, delays continued due to late arrival of machinery and intermittent workforce issues. By this stage, metro pillars had been erected, girders installed and track-laying work had begun. Nearly 70 percent of the elevated corridor between Subhash Nagar and Rani Kamalapati Metro Station was completed.

Election pressure and First trial run

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the first trial run of the Bhopal Metro was conducted on October 3, 2023, by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He travelled from Subhash Nagar to Rani Kamalapati station and announced that the metro would be operational by April–May 2024.

Extension of the priority corridor

Initially planned as a 4-km stretch, the priority corridor was later extended by 3.4 km up to AIIMS Metro Station. As a result, the total length of the corridor now stands at 7.4 km.

The steel bridge caused major delay

One of the slowest phases of the project was the construction of a steel bridge over the railway line. Executed by the railways, the work took more than a year, delaying the connection between the elevated corridor and the extended stretch up to AIIMS.

Multiple deadlines missed

The project missed several deadlines first in 2022, then in 2023, followed by April–May 2024 and October 2024. Another trial run was conducted in July 2025 under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, after which October 2025 was set as the launch target. The final inauguration has now been fixed for December 20, 2025.

CMRS clearance for operations

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) conducted three inspections of the Subhash Nagar–AIIMS priority corridor. The final inspection, held from November 12 to 15, 2025, covered stations, tracks, signaling systems, trains and the depot. Following this, the metro received the mandatory “Okay to Run” clearance for commercial operations.

Take note of traffic diversions

In view of the inauguration programme of the Metro Rail Project from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS, traffic arrangements in parts of the city will be temporarily diverted on Saturday.

The program will be attended by the Chief Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers, and other VIPs. A large number of members of the public are also expected to reach the venue in their personal vehicles.

According to the traffic police, vehicular diversions will be implemented as per requirement from 5 pm onwards. Traffic movement will remain restricted from Jinsi Square to the starting of Subhash Nagar Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid this route and use the alternative routes.

Vehicles can commute via SBI Tiraha to Jail Headquarters and Control Room to Subhash Bridge and Prabhat Crossing. Two-wheelers and four wheelers can use the route via Subhash Nagar Bridge to Prabhat Crossing and Bogda Pul.