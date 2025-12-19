 MP News: Drains In Cities Releasing Dirty Water Into Narmada, Says Minister Prahlad Patel
There are private lands at some places, and if an agreement is reached, some construction work will be done on them, he said. He said the Parikrama Path should be built on the banks of the river, but the roads for vehicles should be away from it. We will not allow construction of roads for vehicles on the riverbanks, Patel said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Drains In Cities Releasing Dirty Water Into Narmada: Says State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for the Panchayat and Rural Development Department Prahlad Patel has said sewage water of cities passing through drains mingles with the Narmada. The problems with the rural areas will be solved, and the drains in the villages will not release sewage water into the rivers in the coming two years, he said.

His department is ready with a plan for it, the minister said. Patel made the statement at a press conference on Friday. The Narmada Parikrama path is under construction for vehicles, but there are some problems with the bridges for those who perform the Parikrama on foot, he said.

Plans are afoot to construct cremation grounds in every village and approach roads to reach there, for which funds have been sanctioned, he said. He laid stress on the fact that the cowsheds should be constructed at those places where roads, water, and power are available.

When he took over as minister, there were 100 cowsheds without any facilities, which were like a white elephant, he said. There are still 600 cowsheds where such facilities are not available, and his department will first improve the condition of these cowsheds, he said.

