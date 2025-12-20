MP News: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Train Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Bhopal Metro train on Sunday evening. A message from PM Narendra Modi is likely to be played during the ceremony.

The inauguration will mark the end of a long wait for residents eager to see the Metro in operation. The train will run on a priority corridor of eight stations, from Subash Nagar Metro Depot to AIIMS. On average, it will take three minutes to travel from one station to the next, with 17 trips scheduled daily between Subash Nagar and AIIMS.

Commercial operations will start from Sunday, and a huge rush is expected on the first day. Passengers will need to buy tickets from the start. At the same time, people hope that remaining construction work on the Metro project will be completed soon, allowing end-to-end connectivity across the city.

The Bhopal Metro has been introduced to provide public transport facilities and encourage residents to reduce the use of fuel-based vehicles. The train frequency from AIIMS and Subash Nagar will be every 75 minutes, completing 17 trips daily on the priority corridor.

Originally, the Metro was scheduled to begin operations in September 2023, but the launch was delayed by over a year due to pressing reasons.

Bhopal project

The project consists of two lines, including the Orange Line, with 28 stations. Out of these, eight priority corridor stations have been completed, where commercial operations will begin initially.