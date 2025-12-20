 Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

A witness in a National Investigating Agency (NIA) case turned hostile during cross-examination in a specially designated court (District and Sessions Court), Bhopal. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPA) against Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A witness in a National Investigating Agency (NIA) case turned hostile during cross-examination in a specially designated court (District and Sessions Court), Bhopal. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPA) against Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

Originally filed in May 2023 by the Bhopal Anti-Terror Squad, the case alleged that HuT members were clandestinely recruiting Muslim youths in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India to overthrow the democratically elected Union government and establish a Sharia-based Caliphate.

Eighteen HuT members have been arrested under various sections of the UPA. NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused in a terror conspiracy, including a car-burning plot directed by a foreign handler in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP News: Veteran Actress Poonam Dhillon Visits Khajuraho, Encourages Youth To Pursue Art
article-image

During cross-examination, the witness claimed NIA officials had beaten him and pressured him to make statements in custody.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik-Tilak Blitz, Bumrah Show Seal 30-Run Win, India Clinch Series 3-1 In Ahmedabad
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik-Tilak Blitz, Bumrah Show Seal 30-Run Win, India Clinch Series 3-1 In Ahmedabad
PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects
PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects
Bombay High Court Rules Only Recognised Union Can Prosecute Collective Disputes In BEST Case
Bombay High Court Rules Only Recognised Union Can Prosecute Collective Disputes In BEST Case

He alleged that NIA called him 7-8 times under the pretext of interrogation and pressured him to give statements according to its expectations. He further said he was beaten each time and threatened with implications under the UPA.

Advocate Pervez Alam, representing HuT members, said, There is provision of life imprisonment in UPA cases. NIA is beating and pressurising witnesses to make statements as per its guidelines. This is a very serious matter. This cross-examination has exposed the intention of a high-profile investigating agency like NIA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State

MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State

Bhopal News: After 8 Years And 9 Hurdles, Metro Set For Launch Today

Bhopal News: After 8 Years And 9 Hurdles, Metro Set For Launch Today

MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO

MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO

MP News: Crooks Dupe Businessman Of ₹13.6 Lakh With Fake Gold Necklace In Jabalpur

MP News: Crooks Dupe Businessman Of ₹13.6 Lakh With Fake Gold Necklace In Jabalpur