Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A witness in a National Investigating Agency (NIA) case turned hostile during cross-examination in a specially designated court (District and Sessions Court), Bhopal. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPA) against Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

Originally filed in May 2023 by the Bhopal Anti-Terror Squad, the case alleged that HuT members were clandestinely recruiting Muslim youths in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India to overthrow the democratically elected Union government and establish a Sharia-based Caliphate.

Eighteen HuT members have been arrested under various sections of the UPA. NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused in a terror conspiracy, including a car-burning plot directed by a foreign handler in Madhya Pradesh.

During cross-examination, the witness claimed NIA officials had beaten him and pressured him to make statements in custody.

He alleged that NIA called him 7-8 times under the pretext of interrogation and pressured him to give statements according to its expectations. He further said he was beaten each time and threatened with implications under the UPA.

Advocate Pervez Alam, representing HuT members, said, There is provision of life imprisonment in UPA cases. NIA is beating and pressurising witnesses to make statements as per its guidelines. This is a very serious matter. This cross-examination has exposed the intention of a high-profile investigating agency like NIA.