MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO

MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): High tension gripped the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) estate after a leopard was spotted roaming the premises.

CCTV footage captured the predator scaling an office wall near the main administrative block, confirming its presence within the high-security zone.

Check out the CCTV footage below:

The sighting triggered immediate panic among workers and residents in the vicinity. Factory management quickly alerted the Forest Department, who dispatched teams to the site.

Officials are currently scanning the area and monitoring camera feeds to track the leopard's movement. Residents have been advised to remain indoors while the search continues.

No injuries have been reported. The forest department urges residents to avoid venturing out alone and report any sightings.

Further details awaited.