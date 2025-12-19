 MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO

MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic--VIDEO

High tension gripped the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) estate after a leopard was spotted roaming the premises. CCTV footage captured the predator scaling an office wall near the main administrative block, confirming its presence within the high-security zone.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Leopard Sighting Near Jabalpur's Factory Premises Sparks Panic |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): High tension gripped the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) estate after a leopard was spotted roaming the premises.

CCTV footage captured the predator scaling an office wall near the main administrative block, confirming its presence within the high-security zone.

Check out the CCTV footage below:

Read Also
MP News: Veteran Actress Poonam Dhillon Visits Khajuraho, Encourages Youth To Pursue Art
article-image

The sighting triggered immediate panic among workers and residents in the vicinity. Factory management quickly alerted the Forest Department, who dispatched teams to the site.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik-Tilak Blitz, Bumrah Show Seal 30-Run Win, India Clinch Series 3-1 In Ahmedabad
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik-Tilak Blitz, Bumrah Show Seal 30-Run Win, India Clinch Series 3-1 In Ahmedabad
PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects
PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects
Bombay High Court Rules Only Recognised Union Can Prosecute Collective Disputes In BEST Case
Bombay High Court Rules Only Recognised Union Can Prosecute Collective Disputes In BEST Case

Officials are currently scanning the area and monitoring camera feeds to track the leopard's movement. Residents have been advised to remain indoors while the search continues.

No injuries have been reported. The forest department urges residents to avoid venturing out alone and report any sightings.

Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 41.8 Lakh Voters At Risk Of Getting Delisted In State

MP News: 41.8 Lakh Voters At Risk Of Getting Delisted In State

MP News: Drains In Cities Releasing Dirty Water Into Narmada, Says Minister Prahlad Patel

MP News: Drains In Cities Releasing Dirty Water Into Narmada, Says Minister Prahlad Patel

MP News: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Train Today

MP News: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Train Today

Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

Bhopal News: National Investigating Agency Witness Turns Hostile, Alleges Beating In Custody

MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State

MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State