MP News: Farmer Fertiliser Queue Videos Pre-Planned, Says State Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana

Bhopal News: Farmer Fertiliser Queue Videos Pre-Planned, Says Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Videos showing farmers standing in queues for fertilizer are pre-planned, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana told media here on Friday.

Kansana highlighted work done by the agriculture department over past two years. However, most questions raised by the media were answered by Agriculture Secretary Nishant Warwade in place of minister.

Minister said the fertilizer requirement of state this year was less than quantity received. “We are now in a position to deliver fertiliser at farmers’ doorsteps. Pilot project is underway in a few districts,” he said.

He claimed 70 per cent fertilizer distribution in state is done through cooperative societies, while the remainder is handled by private dealers. In several other states, fertiliser distribution is largely done by private players, he said. Kansana denied that the government is running Jai Kisan Loan Waiver Scheme. “It was scheme of then chief minister Kamal Nath. It was not a scheme of state government,” he said.

Referring to Bhavantar Yojna for soybean crop, minister said 9.36 lakh farmers were registered under scheme. Of these, 6 lakh farmers sold 13.89 lakh metric tonnes of soybean in mandis.

He said state ranked first in maize and soybean production and third in wheat, pulses, oilseeds and coarse grains. Over past two years, 2.41 crore metric tonnes of grain were procured from 38.51 lakh farmers.

Promoting millets in tribal areas is empowering farmers by increasing income and improving nutritional well-being, he said, adding that assistance under various farmer welfare schemes is reaching farmers directly.