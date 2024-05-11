MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-4: Congress' Rajendra Malviya Is Richest With ₹22 Net Worth; BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanky Discloses Assets Worth ₹38 Lakh

(Left): Congress' Rajendra Malviya (Right): BJP's Mahendra Singh Solanky |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh eyes its last phase of Lok Sabha Elections, the Free Press Journal dived in to check the wealth of the phase-4 candidates.

The Congress candidate from Dewas, Rajendra Malviya, is the richest candidate in phase 4, with total assets worth Rs 22 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.8 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 20.3 crore.

Had Congress’ former candidate Akshay Bam not joined the BJP, he would be the richest candidate of phase 4 in Madhya Pradesh, with a whopping Rs 78 crore in assets. The amount includes assets held by Bam’s wife, other dependents, and the Hindu Undivided Family.

Contrary to this, Mahendra Singh Solanky, a BJP sitting MP from Dewas, has disclosed assets worth only Rs 38 lakh, making him the poorest candidate.

As many constituencies as possible—Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Khandwa, and Khargone—will go to the polls on May 13.

One of the most active Members of Parliament—Shankar Lalwani from Indore—has a net worth of 1.9 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 45.8 lakh.

Khargone: BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel has disclosed a net worth of over 9.9 crore. This includes movable assets worth Rs 2.1 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 7.8 crore. He is way richer than his opponent—Congress’s Porlal Kharte—with a total net worth of Rs 1.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 29 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 99 lakh.

Khandwa: BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil possesses a net worth of Rs 7.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.69 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore. He is twice richer than his counterpart, Congress candidate Narendra Patel, who holds a net total worth of Rs 3.3 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 38 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2.9 crore.

Ratlam: Congress stalwart, Kantilal Bhuria, has disclosed total assets worth Rs 10 crore, with movable assets of Rs 2 crore and immovable assets of Rs 8 crore. He is twice as richer as his BJP counterpart Ratlam Anita Chouhan, who has a net worth of Rs 5.2 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.9 crore.

Mandsaur: BJP candidate from Mandsaur, Sudheer Gupta, commands a total wealth of Rs 19.2 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 7.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 11.8 crore. He is 4x richer than Congress’ Dilip Gurjar—with total net worth Rs 4.8 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 70 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 4.1 crore.

Dhar: BJP’s Savitri Thakur possesses a net worth of Rs 5.3 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.6 crore, while Congress’ Radheshyam Muvel, has assets worth Rs 3.2 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 1.2 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.95 crore.

Ujjain: BJP’s Anil Firojiya owns total assets worth Rs 8.8 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 3.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.2 crore. He is over 3x richer than his Congress counterpart Mahesh Parmar, who holds total assets of Rs 2.7 crore, with movable assets of Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.4 crore.