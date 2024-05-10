MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mohan Yadav Campaigning On Pattern Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seems to be following the footsteps of previous counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After taking over as the chief minister, Yadav has got the opportunity to campaign for an election for the first time in the state.

In the current parliamentary election, Yadav is campaigning on the pattern of Chouhan.

Yadav has swung into canvassing just after 100 days of taking oath as chief minister. And he has put himself out to use the opportunity.

He has been campaigning for one seat or the other daily and made his presence felt among the public.

Before becoming the Chief Minister, Yadav was, however, confined to Ujjain only, and got an opportunity to do electioneering across the state for the first time.

Yadav tripped to each Lok Sabha seat nearly six and eight times.

Apart from that, he made his presence felt among people by holding road shows in different places.

Immediately after taking over as chief minister in 2005, Chouhan campaigned for by-elections in Budhni, Betul and Gwalior.

Afterwards, he got the opportunity to campaign for any major election in 2008.

Other than campaigning for elections, Chouhan tripped across the state from 2005 to 2008.

He would trip the state daily. This is the reason why he became a popular figure among the people.

Chouhan had the opportunity to become the party’s state unit president and to head the Yuva Morcha, too.

Yadav began to trip the state even before the Lok Sabha election. He took out ‘Abhar Yatras’ (processions showing gratitude to the people) at many places, so that he might become popular among the people.

The tour programmes of Yadav were scheduled the way they were done for Chouhan.

The election process in the state will complete on May 13. Afterwards, he will go to Bihar and UP for electioneering. In both the states, the number of people belonging to the Yadav community is very high.

When Chouhan was the chief minister, the party organisation told him to campaign across the country. So, the BJP is pushing Yadav forward in the same way they did to Chouhan.