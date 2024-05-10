MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Asserts Confidence In Forming Modi Govt Once Again

Mandaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for the Khargone Lok Sabha constituency Gajendra Singh Patel on Friday. Despite the scorching heat, hundreds of BJP workers joined the roadshow.

Accompanied with Patel and MLA Rajkumar Mev, CM first paid homage at the iconic Bhimrao Ambedkar statue. He then hopped on 'Vijay Rath' at Kasrawadphata in a grand roadshow.

Various social organisations, including Mavi, Pardeshi and Rajput community and citizens joined the roadshow, showering flowers and extending their greetings to Yadav.

The roadshow, marked by BJP flags, music and fireworks showcased strong support for the BJP in the region. The convoy also passed through Kitan Bazar, Ram Mandir and MG Road before terminating at the bus stand.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, reaffirming their commitment to securing victory and forming the Modi government once again.

The convoy had an overwhelming presence of administrative personnel and party workers including district president Rajendhra Singh Rathore.

Meanwhile, about 20 households experienced a brief disruption in power supply on Jail Road to ensure safety and smooth passage for the convoy.

In a humble gesture, a local artist Aanchal Mahajan presented a handmade portrait of the CM at Ghantaghar Chowk. The event concluded with Yadav proceeding to Maheshwar, continuing his campaign for the ongoing polls.

Yadav predicts collapse of Congress in Mahidpur

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told a large gathering in Mahidpur that the Congress will be virtually extinct after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Congressmen will not be found and rewards will have to be declared to find them," he said, pointing to what he called a series of missteps by Congress since the country's independence.

Addressing the crowd at the old bus stand, Yadav said Congress' biggest sin was its role in the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan, stating that they surrendered to the demands of the Muslim League.

Yadav's remarks were part of a broader speech highlighting Mahidpur's historical significance and its contributions to the region's development. He also mentioned the need for people to travel to Dongla in Mahidpur for accurate timekeeping. Lok Sabha candidate Anil Firojiya and state BJP vice-president Bahadur Singh Chauhan were among the prominent leaders welcoming Yadav, along with local MLA Satish Malviya and other party officials.

The event was attended by a significant number of BJP supporters and workers. The programme, managed by Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, set the stage for a high-energy election season with the BJP's aggressive rhetoric against the Congress.

Badnawar event marred by factionalism

A rally in Badnawar addressed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Savitri Thakur was marked by controversy and reduced attendance. The CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saviour during the Covid pandemic and criticised the opposition for their language towards terrorists. He sought support for the BJP candidate.

Former minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon highlighted industrialists' support for Modi, citing his historical decisions. However, the event faced challenges, with the CM's delay causing lower turnout and division within the BJP visible over banner placement, leading to accusations of neglect and factionalism.

Despite the presence of various leaders, including former MLA Khemraj Patidar, the absence of BJP district president Manoj Somani and municipal board president Pritesh Singh Panwar raised eyebrows. The event, conducted by Mahendra Singh Chachu Bana, ended with municipal council president Meena Shekhar Yadav expressing gratitude amidst the lingering factional tensions.

CM visits Lord Parshuram's birthplace in Mhow

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with BJP state president VD Sharma, visited Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, in Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow, under the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency. They sought blessings for the state's prosperity by worshipping Lord Parshuram.

Addressing the gathering at Janapav, Yadav highlighted India's tradition of divine incarnations working for righteousness. He recounted the story of Lord Krishna meeting Parashurama at the behest of Guru Sandipani, where Parashurama presented Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna.

Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in promoting cultural heritage and announced plans for developing Janapav into a pilgrimage site. He also promised a drip irrigation scheme for farmers from Maheshwar to Janapav, ensuring continued development for the region's agricultural community. The government aims to begin work on the project once the code of conduct is lifted, underscoring its commitment to enhancing infrastructure and amenities in the area.

Yadav's roadshow in Jaora on May 11

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lead a road show in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sudhir Gupta in Jaora on May 11 at 11:30 am.

Gupta and MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey will join him along the route, starting from the Chowpatty Durgamata Temple intersection.

The convoy will pass through key locations, including Railway Gate, Ratlami Gate, Lakshmibai Marg and Azad Chowk before concluding at the BJP office in Kothi Bazaar.

This roadshow follows Dr Pandey's request during a prior visit by the CM on May 2. Local officials have inspected the route to ensure smooth operations.

BJP members, including Assembly convenor Mahesh Soni and Mandal President Rajesh Sharma, will be part of the event to rally support for the party's candidate.