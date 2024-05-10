MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Voting Begins At Four Polling Booths In Betul Constituency

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Voting Begins At Four Polling Centers In Betul Constituency |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Re-voting began at the 4 booths of Betul constituency on Friday at 7 am. By 9 AM, 21.83% of the voting turnout was recorded.

These centers are situated at Government High School in Rajapur (Center 275), Government Unified Higher Secondary School in Dudar Raiyat (Center 276), Government New Primary School Building in Kunda Raiyat (Center 279), and Government Unified Secondary School in Chikhli Mal (Center 280).

However, voting commenced at 7 AM at all the centers, enthusiasm was seen in the voters as they were found waiting in a queue even before the time.

Betul constituency has a total of 3,037 voters registered across all four centers. Elderly and young voters were warmly welcomed as they arrived to cast their votes.

Surprisingly, voters are turning out in droves with great enthusiasm to participate in the re-voting process at the four polling centers in Betul parliamentary constituency.

Re-elections after bus carrying EVMs catches fire

During the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting took place in the Betul constituency on May 7. A bus carrying EVMs and polling personnel caught fire around 11 PM while returning from the polling booths.

The incident occurred near Sonora Goula in the Saikheda police station area. According to Sub-Inspector Munna Lal, the bus was carrying employees from 6 polling centers. They had ballot units, control units, and VVPATs with them. Four of the EVMs were completely destroyed in the fire.