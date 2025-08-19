Man Dupes School Principal Of ₹8 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling Mortgaged House In MP's Jabalpur

Principal Duped Of ₹8 Lakh In Jabalpur, Case Registered; Accused Sold Mortgaged House | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud came to light after a woman principal of an educational institute was allegedly cheated of ₹8 lakh in a property deal. The accused showed her incomplete papers and took the amount in advance on pretext of selling an already mortgaged house.

The victim has been identified as Disha Namdev, a resident of Baldevbagh. She lodged a complaint in Kotwali police against accused Shashank Pandey of Ghampaur.

Probe revealed that the accused had already taken Rs 21 lakh loan on that house.

After taking the money, the accused ghosted

According to the complaint, Pandey showed documents of his house and agreed to sell it for ₹25 lakh, taking ₹8 lakh as advance while promising to complete the registry within six months.

However, after taking the money Pandey started avoiding calls and delayed the registration process.

The property was mortgaged

Investigations revealed that Pandey had already taken a loan of ₹21 lakh from the bank against the same house and concealed this fact while signing the agreement. The property was mortgaged, making the sale fraudulent.

Based on Namdev’s complaint, Kotwali police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.