Ujjain: Dr. Sushma Jain's Solo Exhibition Captivates Audiences at Klub Fankar Art Gallery

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A solo painting exhibition of the senior artist Dr Sushma Jain from Indore is being organised at the Klub Fankar Art Gallery here from April 26 to 28.

The inauguration of this exhibition was done by the renowned artist Dr Shrikrishna Joshi.

In this exhibition, Dr Jain has showcased 35 paintings in a mixed-media style. Art critic Ravindra Vyas from Indore, while reviewing Jain’s art, said that she has beautifully depicted the dialogue between nature and humans in her paintings with artistic flair. There is an intimate emotional resonance in this dialogue, and it expresses a sublime and generous relationship with nature.

The paintings showcased in the exhibition are based on the epic poems Meghdootam and Ritusamhara by the great poet Kalidasa, painted by her, depict the inner feelings, romance, separation and joy of nature beautifully.

To hold Jain’s paintings is to witness the creative patience, discipline and artistic skill of an artist, and to feel their resonance. On this occasion, along with senior artists from Ujjain, such as Radhakrishna Wadia, Brij Khare, Akshay Ameria, Mukesh Bijole, Anil Devlase, Jayesh Trivedi, Abhishek Singh Tomar, RP Sharma, Purnima Bhatnagar, Renuka Panchal and many esteemed citizens were also present