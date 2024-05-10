Financial Irregularities At RGPV: SIT Opposes Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Ex-Registrar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its reply in the Supreme Court, opposing the anticipatory bail application of absconding former registrar of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) RS Rajput. The reply was filed two days ago, said an officer associated with the investigation into the Rs 19.48-crore financial irregularity at the university.

In the meantime, the investigation has shed further light about the distribution of the siphoned off money. It was learnt that out of the Rs 9.50 crore, around 1.25 crore was allegedly given to traders.

Dalit Sangh’s secretary Ratan Umre played a pivotal role in this connection. With this, the police have made Umre and treasurer of the organisation, Ashok Chaurasia, as accused in the case.

The investigation officers came to know that soon after deposition of Rs 9.50 crore into the account of Dalit Sangh on January 23, 2023, Umre and Chaurasia withdrew a sizable amount.

It was also learnt that Umre’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the court on May 6. Interestingly, Umre argued in anticipatory bail application that he is a respected person in the society and he was even felicitated by the President. As the case is expected to linger for a longer period and if bail is given then he will fully cooperate into the case.