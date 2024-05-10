MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No More Rallies Of BJP National Leaders On Cards

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in the state will not see any big national BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning in the state as the party has not scheduled their visit leaving the canvassing to the state and local leaders.

A BJP insider said that now there is no programme of PM and Union Home Minister for canvassing in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in the state. Likewise, there are no campaigning programmes of other national leaders like party national president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Now all their political rallies have been summed up. The PM’s Dhar rally was the last one which has created a favourable atmosphere for the party.

The state leaders will now take the centre stage and spearhead the campaigning in Lok Sabha seats vis Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.

Already Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on the whirlwind tour of campaigning in support of party candidates on the aforesaid seats. Likewise, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma are also touring poll bound seats and are conducting rallies to drum up support.

BJP Mahila Morcha on mission to increase women voter turnout

Seeing a drop in women voting percentage in the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections, the BJP Women Morcha has embarked on a mission to approach the women voters and appeal them to step out of their homes on voting day and exercise their franchise in the fourth phase .

Interacting with the Free Press, Rajya Sabha member Maya Naroliya said that BJP women morcha has stepped in to increase the female voting percentage in the fourth phase of election. The women workers are going every home and approaching the women that they shall go to vote along with other local women so that the voting percentage of women voters rises. Along with this, the social media campaign is being conducted to spread awareness among the female voters and to inspire them for voting.